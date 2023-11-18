The Queens Royals (1-2) take the court against the Fairfield Stags (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on FloHoops.

Queens vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Queens vs. Fairfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Queens vs. Fairfield Betting Trends (2022-23)

Queens covered 14 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Royals games.

Fairfield put together a 12-13-0 ATS record last season.

Stags games hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.

