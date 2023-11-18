The Queens Royals (1-2) play the Fairfield Stags (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Queens vs. Fairfield Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals made 44.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Stags allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Queens shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 12-4 overall.
  • The Royals were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Stags ranked 241st.
  • Last year, the Royals put up 11.7 more points per game (77.7) than the Stags gave up (66.0).
  • Queens had a 17-9 record last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • Queens averaged 86.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.0 more points than it averaged on the road (72.2).
  • The Royals ceded 77.4 points per game in home games, compared to 74.9 when playing on the road.
  • Queens drained 9.8 treys per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (9.1 threes per game, 35.0% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marshall L 89-73 Cam Henderson Center
11/10/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 91-68 Banterra Center
11/14/2023 High Point W 74-72 Curry Arena
11/18/2023 Fairfield - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/19/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/22/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Curry Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.