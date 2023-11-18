The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) meet a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State ranks 31st in scoring defense this season (20.5 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 37.9 points per game. Washington's defense ranks 103rd in the FBS with 410.3 total yards given up per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks sixth-best by accumulating 503.9 total yards per contest.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Oregon State vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon State Washington 453.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (7th) 332 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.3 (96th) 196.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (101st) 256.4 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (1st) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has compiled 2,254 yards (225.4 ypg) on 146-of-249 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 153 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 155 times for 1,024 yards (102.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Deshaun Fenwick has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 497 yards (49.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould's team-leading 599 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 51 targets) with two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has caught 42 passes while averaging 59.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jack Velling has a total of 418 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring eight touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has racked up 3,533 yards on 67.8% passing while tossing 28 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has run the ball 136 times for 790 yards, with 11 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has compiled 190 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has collected 59 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,100 (110 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has nine touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has caught 55 passes and compiled 943 receiving yards (94.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Germie Bernard's 27 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 351 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

