The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) will face each other in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11

Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11 Notre Dame has won 75% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-2).

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Wake Forest has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Demon Deacons have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1200.

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Notre Dame (-24.5)



Notre Dame (-24.5) In 10 Notre Dame games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in two chances).

In nine games played Wake Forest has recorded four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points seven times this season.

This season, three of Wake Forest's games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.3 points per game, 10.8 points more than the point total of 46.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 52.8 49.8 Implied Total AVG 33.5 37.3 27.8 ATS Record 6-3-1 4-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 51.1 50.5 Implied Total AVG 30 29.4 30.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-1 1-3-1 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

