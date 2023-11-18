The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Elon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels gave up to opponents.
  • When Elon gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 9-10.
  • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 5.2 more points than the Phoenix allowed (63.7).
  • North Carolina went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
  • The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Gardner-Webb W 102-49 Carmichael Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 74-70 Carmichael Arena
11/15/2023 Hampton W 62-32 Carmichael Arena
11/18/2023 Elon - Carmichael Arena
11/24/2023 Vermont - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena

