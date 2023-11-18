The Clemson Tigers (6-4) and the seventh-ranked passing defense will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) and the eighth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tar Heels are 7-point underdogs. The point total is 59.5.

Clemson is putting up 30.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 46th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 41st, giving up 21.2 points per game. North Carolina's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 39.9 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 25.5 points per game, which ranks 61st.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -7 -105 -115 59.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

North Carolina Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Tar Heels are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 569.3 yards per game (10th-worst in college football) and giving up 433.7 (22nd-worst).

The Tar Heels are putting up 49.3 points per game in their past three games (second-best in college football), and allowing 32.7 (-66-worst).

North Carolina is 18th-best in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (323.3 per game), and -23-worst in passing yards given up (224).

The Tar Heels are 18th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (246), and -91-worst in rushing yards allowed (209.7).

In their last three contests, the Tar Heels have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

North Carolina has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has gone 5-4-0 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of North Carolina's nine games with a set total.

This is the first time North Carolina will play as an underdog this season.

North Carolina has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and won that game.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,145 yards on 65.8% passing while collecting 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 276 yards with eight scores.

Omarion Hampton has run for 1,236 yards on 206 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 24 catches, totaling 204 yards and one touchdown through the air.

British Brooks has run for 311 yards across 67 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Devontez Walker leads his squad with 600 receiving yards on 35 catches with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has racked up 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Bryson Nesbit's 36 receptions (on 53 targets) have netted him 508 yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has racked up 8.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 10 TFL and 42 tackles.

North Carolina's leading tackler, Cedric Gray, has 94 tackles, six TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Alijah Huzzie has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 39 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

