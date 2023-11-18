North Carolina vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Clemson Tigers (6-4) take college football's 20th-ranked run defense into a clash with the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2), with the No. 19 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-6.5)
|58.5
|-260
|+210
North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- North Carolina has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Clemson has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 7-point favorites this season.
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
