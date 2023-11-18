The Clemson Tigers (6-4) take college football's 20th-ranked run defense into a clash with the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2), with the No. 19 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-7) 58.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-6.5) 58.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends

North Carolina has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Clemson has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 7-point favorites this season.

