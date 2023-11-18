North Carolina Central vs. Longwood: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Longwood Lancers (2-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Joan Perry Brock Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Farmville, Virginia
- Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- In North Carolina Central's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
- The Eagles were 13-10-0 against the spread last season.
- North Carolina Central sported a 13-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark of Longwood.
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Longwood
|73.2
|148.8
|66.2
|132.1
|137.7
|North Carolina Central
|75.6
|148.8
|65.9
|132.1
|140.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends
- The Eagles scored 9.4 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Lancers allowed their opponents to score (66.2).
- North Carolina Central put together a 9-6 ATS record and a 14-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Longwood
|10-16-0
|12-14-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|12-11-0
North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Longwood
|North Carolina Central
|12-3
|Home Record
|13-1
|8-8
|Away Record
|4-10
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|80.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.