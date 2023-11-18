Saturday's game between the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) and Longwood Lancers (2-1) squaring off at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 75-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina Central, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 75, Longwood 64

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-11.5)

North Carolina Central (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

With 75.6 points per game on offense, North Carolina Central was 82nd in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it gave up 65.9 points per contest, which ranked 55th in college basketball.

The Eagles were 134th in college basketball with 32.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 41st with 28.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year North Carolina Central ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.6 per game.

Although the Eagles averaged 14.8 turnovers per game (11th-worst in college basketball), they ranked 12th-best in college basketball by forcing 15.9 turnovers per contest.

The Eagles made 7.4 treys per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 36.0% three-point percentage (80th-ranked).

North Carolina Central ranked 22nd-best in the country by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 30.4% to opponents. It ranked 51st in college basketball by surrendering 6.2 threes per contest.

Of the shots taken by North Carolina Central last year, 64.7% of them were two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 35.3% were three-pointers (27.1%).

