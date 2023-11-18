The Longwood Lancers (2-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Lancers had given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Last season, North Carolina Central had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Lancers ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 109th.

The Eagles' 75.6 points per game last year were 9.4 more points than the 66.2 the Lancers allowed.

When it scored more than 66.2 points last season, North Carolina Central went 14-7.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina Central scored more points at home (82.4 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

At home, the Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than they allowed away (72.1).

At home, North Carolina Central made 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). North Carolina Central's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.0%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule