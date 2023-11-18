The Virginia Tech Hokies should come out on top in their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+2.5) Over (42.5) Virginia Tech 24, NC State 23

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

The Wolfpack are 4-4-1 ATS this year.

In games it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, NC State is 2-2-1 against the spread.

The Wolfpack have gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

The average point total for NC State this year is 4.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hokies have covered the spread five times in eight games.

Virginia Tech is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Hokies games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The point total average for Virginia Tech games this season is 48.3, 5.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wolfpack vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 26 23.9 31.8 17 20.2 30.8 NC State 24.8 19.4 28.5 21.5 19.3 16.3

