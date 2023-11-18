The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Truist Stadium in a CAA showdown.

NC A&T has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking seventh-worst with 258.8 yards per game. The defensive unit is ranked 101st in the FCS (405.3 yards allowed per game). Campbell ranks 36th in total yards per game (388.9), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS with 427.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

NC A&T vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Truist Stadium

NC A&T vs. Campbell Key Statistics

NC A&T Campbell 258.8 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.9 (37th) 405.3 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.5 (112th) 160.9 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (66th) 97.9 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.9 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has racked up 487 yards (48.7 ypg) on 44-of-84 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 272 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kenji Christian, has carried the ball 130 times for 709 yards (70.9 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 197 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Fredderick Graves has been handed the ball 82 times this year and racked up 371 yards (37.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Amonte Jones' leads his squad with 249 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 18 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Ger-Cari Caldwell has a total of 132 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 passes.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has 2,409 passing yards, or 240.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.1% of his passes and has tossed 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Lamagea McDowell has rushed 113 times for 435 yards, with five touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has racked up 86 carries and totaled 414 yards with six touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 512 (51.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has three touchdowns.

Ezeriah Anderson has recorded 470 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Vincent Wilkins has racked up 470 reciving yards (47.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

