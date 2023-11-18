AAC rivals will do battle when the Navy Midshipmen (4-5) meet the East Carolina Pirates (2-8) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Navy vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Navy 23, East Carolina 19

Navy 23, East Carolina 19 Navy has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

The Midshipmen are 0-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

East Carolina has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won once.

The Pirates are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Midshipmen a 58.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Navy (-2.5)



Navy (-2.5) Against the spread, Navy is 3-5-0 this season.

The Midshipmen have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

In East Carolina's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Pirates have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (30.5)



Over (30.5) Six of Navy's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 30.5 points.

There have been seven East Carolina games that have finished with a combined score higher than 30.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 30.5 is 7.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Navy (19.7 points per game) and East Carolina (18.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.4 50.4 46.5 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28.3 28.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 45.7 47.9 Implied Total AVG 29.8 28.2 31.4 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-3 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.