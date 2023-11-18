Sun Belt foes will do battle when the No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on James Madison vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is James Madison vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21

James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21 James Madison has won all eight of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Appalachian State has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Mountaineers have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-9.5)



James Madison (-9.5) James Madison has played 10 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

The Dukes have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Appalachian State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the James Madison vs. Appalachian State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) This season, three of James Madison's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.

This season, five of Appalachian State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the point total of 56.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 51.7 48 Implied Total AVG 31.3 36 26.6 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.6 54.3 Implied Total AVG 32.4 33 31.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.