The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) bring a four-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 64.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (9-5).

Carolina has gone 6-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in eight of 16 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 51 (14th) Goals 53 (11th) 52 (18th) Goals Allowed 42 (9th) 14 (7th) Power Play Goals 7 (25th) 12 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (6th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over twice.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.0 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked 18th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 52 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 18th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

