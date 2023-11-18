The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.8% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank fourth.

The Hornets' 113.5 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 104.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.7 points, Charlotte is 3-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up 109.3 points per game at home, 9.3 fewer points than on the road (118.6). On defense they give up 121.2 per game, 3.2 fewer points than away (124.4).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 3.2 fewer points per game at home (121.2) than away (124.4).

This year the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (23.8 per game) than away (25.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries