Hornets vs. Knicks November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (2-4), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (2-3). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.
Hornets vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, MSG
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball posts 14.3 points, 6.0 boards and 9.0 assists per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per game.
- Terry Rozier posts 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Gordon Hayward posts 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.
- P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 21.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brandon Miller puts up 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 43.8% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks.
- Jalen Brunson is putting up 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 37.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per game (fifth in NBA).
- RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 22.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Knicks are getting 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Mitchell Robinson this year.
- Immanuel Quickley gives the Knicks 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Hornets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Knicks
|116.0
|Points Avg.
|103.3
|121.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|103.3
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|39.9%
|31.5%
|Three Point %
|32.4%
