North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walkertown High School at Southern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Zion Christian Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Southern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Southern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reidsville Senior High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
