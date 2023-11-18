The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) will play the Colgate Raiders (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Avenir Centre. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Information

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Keegan Records: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colgate Rank Colgate AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 34th 78.1 Points Scored 70.7 198th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 65.5 48th 238th 30.9 Rebounds 32.5 126th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th 3rd 18.1 Assists 12.8 193rd 20th 9.7 Turnovers 12.5 249th

