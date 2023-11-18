The Colgate Raiders (1-2) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Raiders averaged.

Gardner-Webb went 13-3 when it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders finished 309th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs scored an average of 70.7 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 69.3 the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Gardner-Webb put together a 10-3 record last season in games it scored more than 69.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Gardner-Webb averaged 14.9 more points per game at home (78.9) than away (64.0).

At home, the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up 65.8 points per game last season, 1.0 more than they allowed on the road (64.8).

Gardner-Webb sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule