According to our computer projections, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs will beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers when the two teams match up at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-21.8) 51.6 Gardner-Webb 37, Charleston Southern 15

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Out of five Runnin' Bulldogs games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

In Buccaneers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 28.1 31 34.5 27.3 23.8 33.5 Charleston Southern 16.6 28.7 19.3 18.8 12.5 43.5

