How to Watch the Elon vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Elon Phoenix (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Elon vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, just 1.7 fewer points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
- When Elon allowed fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 9-10.
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Tar Heels put up were 5.2 more points than the Phoenix allowed (63.7).
- North Carolina went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- The Tar Heels shot 41.6% from the field last season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|East Carolina
|L 68-37
|Schar Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 90-69
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ NC State
|L 90-35
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
