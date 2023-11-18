The Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The point total is set at 46.5.

On defense, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 18.8 points per game. The offense ranks 68th (27.6 points per game). In terms of total offense, Virginia ranks 80th in the FBS (369.1 total yards per game) and 94th on the other side of the ball (398.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Duke vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Duke Recent Performance

With 282.7 yards of total offense per game (-102-worst) and 429.3 yards allowed per game on defense (24th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Blue Devils have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Blue Devils, who rank -31-worst in scoring offense (23 points per game) and -41-worst in scoring defense (30.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for Duke, who ranks -92-worst in passing offense (145.7 passing yards per game) and -39-worst in passing defense (233.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three games.

Over the last three games, the Blue Devils rank -28-worst in rushing offense (137 rushing yards per game) and -76-worst in rushing defense (196 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their last three contests, the Blue Devils have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Duke has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Duke has hit the over in five of its nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Duke has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Duke has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Devils have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards (110.2 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 352 rushing yards on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has racked up 677 yards on 121 carries while finding paydirt 12 times.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 88 times this year and racked up 491 yards (49.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's 571 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has totaled 42 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 37 passes for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has hauled in 19 grabs for 154 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per game.

Aeneas Peebles has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 28 tackles.

Tre Freeman, Duke's leading tackler, has 80 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Myles Jones leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

