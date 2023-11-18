The Duke Blue Devils (6-4) face a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

Defensively, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 18.8 points per game. The offense ranks 68th (27.6 points per game). With 369.1 total yards per game on offense, Virginia ranks 80th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 95th, allowing 398.2 total yards per game.

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Duke vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Duke Virginia 344.3 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.1 (85th) 349.9 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.2 (86th) 179.3 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (105th) 165 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.9 (52nd) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has 1,102 yards passing for Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 352 rushing yards (35.2 ypg) on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 121 times for 677 yards (67.7 per game), scoring 12 times.

This season, Jaquez Moore has carried the ball 88 times for 491 yards (49.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's 571 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has collected 42 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 37 passes for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 38 passes and compiled 19 catches for 154 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per contest.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,437 yards on 104-of-170 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 54 carries.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 393 yards, or 39.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Pace has 158 receiving yards (15.8 per game) on 14 catches and three touchdowns while piling up 314 rushing yards on 96 attempts with one touchdown.

Malik Washington's 1,199 receiving yards (119.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 88 receptions on 118 targets with seven touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has racked up 648 receiving yards (64.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 48 receptions.

