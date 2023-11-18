Davidson vs. Dayton Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Davidson Wildcats play the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Davidson vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Davidson (-21.2)
|54.9
|Davidson 38, Dayton 17
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions
- San Diego vs Stetson
- Valparaiso vs St. Thomas (MN)
- Bucknell vs Marist
- Drake vs Butler
- Valparaiso vs St. Thomas (MN)
- Morehead State vs Presbyterian
- Morehead State vs Presbyterian
- Drake vs Butler
Davidson Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats went 4-5-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, three of Wildcats games hit the over.
Dayton Betting Info (2022)
- The Flyers went 6-4-0 ATS last season.
- The Flyers and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wildcats vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Davidson
|42.6
|27.5
|51.4
|24.2
|33.8
|30.8
|Dayton
|22.9
|26
|31.7
|21.2
|9.8
|33.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.