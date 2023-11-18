North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Davidson County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Davidson High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove Christian School at Veritas Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
