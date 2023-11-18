The Rice Owls (4-6) hit the road for an AAC clash against the Charlotte 49ers (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Rice is averaging 31.1 points per game on offense this season (41st in the FBS), and is surrendering 29.2 points per game (100th) on the defensive side of the ball. Charlotte is putting up 329.6 total yards per game on offense this season (104th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 360.7 total yards per contest (51st-ranked).

Charlotte vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Rice Key Statistics

Charlotte Rice 329.6 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.6 (86th) 360.7 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (88th) 152.2 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.0 (127th) 177.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.6 (26th) 18 (110th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (100th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has compiled 1,114 yards on 56.2% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run for 487 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has collected 328 yards (on 82 carries) with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 366 (36.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has caught 29 passes and compiled 352 receiving yards (35.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Colin Weber's 43 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 339 yards.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 2,443 yards (244.3 ypg) on 181-of-287 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 448 yards (44.8 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 38 passes for 384 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has collected 241 yards on 70 attempts, scoring four times.

Luke McCaffrey's 768 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has registered 51 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 25 grabs have yielded 368 yards and two touchdowns.

