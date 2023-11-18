How to Watch the Campbell vs. NC A&T Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Truist Stadium in a clash of CAA foes.
NC A&T ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (16.3 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 96th with 30.8 points allowed per game. Campbell has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 10th-worst with 35.2 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, compiling 28.8 points per contest (41st-ranked).
For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on FloSports, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Campbell vs. NC A&T Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FloSports
- City: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 12 Games
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- SMU vs Memphis
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Rutgers vs Penn State
- South Florida vs UTSA
Campbell vs. NC A&T Key Statistics
|Campbell
|NC A&T
|388.9 (37th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|258.8 (119th)
|427.5 (112th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|405.3 (102nd)
|146.0 (66th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|160.9 (40th)
|242.9 (30th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|97.9 (128th)
|4 (114th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (67th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (36th)
Campbell Stats Leaders
- Hajj-Malik Williams has racked up 2,409 yards on 70.1% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 234 yards with four scores.
- Lamagea McDowell has run the ball 113 times for 435 yards, with five touchdowns.
- NaQuari Rogers has been given 86 carries and totaled 414 yards with six touchdowns.
- Jalen Kelsey paces his team with 512 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Ezeriah Anderson has caught 34 passes and compiled 470 receiving yards (47.0 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Vincent Wilkins' 38 targets have resulted in 49 grabs for 470 yards and four touchdowns.
NC A&T Stats Leaders
- Kevin White has 487 pass yards for NC A&T, completing 52.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 272 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Kenji Christian has 709 rushing yards on 130 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 197 yards (19.7 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.
- Fredderick Graves has been handed the ball 82 times this year and racked up 371 yards (37.1 per game) with one touchdown.
- Amonte Jones' leads his squad with 249 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 18 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Ger-Cari Caldwell's 12 catches are good enough for 132 yards.
Rep your team with officially licensed NC A&T or Campbell gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.