The Campbell Fighting Camels are expected to win their matchup versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Campbell vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-5.6) 55.8 Campbell 31, NC A&T 25

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

In theFighting Camels' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies haven't won a game against the spread this year.

The Aggies have seen three of its four games hit the over.

Fighting Camels vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 16.3 30.8 18.0 35.5 15.2 27.7 Campbell 28.8 35.2 22.3 33.8 33.2 36.2

