The Elon Phoenix versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is one of two games on the Saturday college basketball schedule that has a CAA team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Carolina Catamounts at Campbell Camels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 - Elon Phoenix at North Carolina Tar Heels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ACC Network Extra

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!