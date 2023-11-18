Appalachian State vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) bring their 18th-ranked scoring defense versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) and the No. 22 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Dukes are favored, by 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Appalachian State matchup.
Appalachian State vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
Appalachian State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-9.5)
|55.5
|-375
|+290
Appalachian State vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Appalachian State is 4-5-1 ATS this year.
- The Mountaineers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- James Madison has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
