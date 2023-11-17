The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Winthrop vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank
127th 73.8 Points Scored 66.8 306th
299th 74.4 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
343rd 28.0 Rebounds 29.2 306th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th
307th 11.4 Assists 12.4 230th
311th 13.3 Turnovers 12.0 200th

