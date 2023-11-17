The Washington State Cougars (4-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Martin Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

Washington State is averaging 421 yards per game on offense this season (42nd in the FBS), and is giving up 411.1 yards per game (104th) on the other side of the ball. Colorado's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 464.2 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On offense, it ranks 69th with 384.6 total yards per contest.

Washington State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Washington State vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Washington State Colorado 421 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.6 (71st) 411.1 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.2 (130th) 83.7 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.9 (133rd) 337.3 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (9th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward leads Washington State with 3,131 yards (313.1 ypg) on 273-of-407 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 136 rushing yards on 99 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Nakia Watson has 210 rushing yards on 70 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 19 catches for 201 yards (20.1 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Lincoln Victor has hauled in 73 catches for 723 yards (72.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Kyle Willams has hauled in 53 passes while averaging 71.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Josh Kelly's 47 grabs have turned into 687 yards and seven touchdowns.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has compiled 3,144 yards (314.4 yards per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 278 yards, or 27.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 32 catches for 260 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has rushed for 272 yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 867 receiving yards on 65 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has collected 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 54 receptions.

Travis Hunter has racked up 532 reciving yards (53.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

