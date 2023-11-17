Wake Forest vs. Towson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) and the Towson Tigers (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at TD Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats
- Wake Forest compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Wake Forest was more successful against the spread than Towson last season, putting up an ATS record of 16-14-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Tigers.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wake Forest
|76.6
|148.4
|73.8
|140.5
|147.0
|Towson
|71.8
|148.4
|66.7
|140.5
|135.5
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were 9.9 more points than the Tigers gave up (66.7).
- Wake Forest had a 14-11 record against the spread and a 17-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wake Forest
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|Towson
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
Wake Forest vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wake Forest
|Towson
|13-3
|Home Record
|10-2
|4-8
|Away Record
|8-7
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|74.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
