The Towson Tigers (2-2) meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Information

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Towson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 71.8 178th
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
233rd 31 Rebounds 34.1 52nd
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
143rd 13.5 Assists 14 105th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

