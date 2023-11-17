The Towson Tigers (2-2) meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Towson Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 71.8 178th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 233rd 31 Rebounds 34.1 52nd 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 14 105th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

