The Towson Tigers (2-2) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Towson matchup in this article.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Towson Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-5.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-5.5) 140.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Towson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wake Forest compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Demon Deacons games last season went over the point total.

Towson compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, 18 of the Tigers' games hit the over.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate Wake Forest much higher (65th in the country) than the computer rankings do (100th).

With odds of +20000, Wake Forest has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.