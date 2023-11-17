The Towson Tigers (2-2) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field last season, four percentage points higher than the 42% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
  • In games Wake Forest shot higher than 42% from the field, it went 13-8 overall.
  • The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Demon Deacons finished 233rd.
  • Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were 9.9 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).
  • When Wake Forest scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 17-10.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Wake Forest performed better at home last season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons allowed 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.8.
  • Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% on the road.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Elon W 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Georgia L 80-77 Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Utah L 77-70 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Towson - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

