The Towson Tigers (2-2) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field last season, four percentage points higher than the 42% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

In games Wake Forest shot higher than 42% from the field, it went 13-8 overall.

The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Demon Deacons finished 233rd.

Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were 9.9 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).

When Wake Forest scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 17-10.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Wake Forest performed better at home last season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons allowed 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.8.

Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% on the road.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule