How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Towson Tigers (2-2) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at TD Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wake Forest vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Miami (FL) vs Georgia (3:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Oklahoma State vs Notre Dame (4:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Bucknell vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 17)
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field last season, four percentage points higher than the 42% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- In games Wake Forest shot higher than 42% from the field, it went 13-8 overall.
- The Tigers ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Demon Deacons finished 233rd.
- Last year, the 76.6 points per game the Demon Deacons recorded were 9.9 more points than the Tigers allowed (66.7).
- When Wake Forest scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 17-10.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Wake Forest performed better at home last season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons allowed 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.8.
- Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (10.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Elon
|W 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 80-77
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|L 77-70
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.