North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Christian Academy at Tabernacle Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuthbertson High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.