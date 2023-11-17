If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Victory Christian Academy at Tabernacle Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 17

6:45 PM ET on November 17 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cuthbertson High School at Union Academy Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School