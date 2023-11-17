The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) meet in a game with no set line at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Last year 12 of UNC Greensboro's games hit the over.

The Spartans beat the spread 13 times in 32 games last year.

UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-19-0 mark from Arkansas.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 74.1 146.2 67.9 132.4 141.5 UNC Greensboro 72.1 146.2 64.5 132.4 133.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

The Spartans' 72.1 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.

UNC Greensboro put together an 11-5 ATS record and a 17-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 16-18-0 UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 12-15-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas UNC Greensboro 13-3 Home Record 11-3 2-8 Away Record 8-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.