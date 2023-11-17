The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. UNC Greensboro matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-15.5) 149.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-15.5) 149.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro went 13-14-0 ATS last year.

The Spartans won their only game last year when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas went 15-19-0 ATS last season.

Razorbacks games hit the over 16 out of 34 times last season.

