The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) welcome in the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
  • UNC Greensboro went 19-1 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Spartans' 72.1 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UNC Greensboro went 17-2.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (70.5).
  • At home, the Spartans conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66).
  • At home, UNC Greensboro knocked down 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). UNC Greensboro's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 N.C. A&T W 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace - Greensboro Coliseum

