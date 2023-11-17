How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) welcome in the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Coastal Carolina vs Furman (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Davidson vs East Tennessee State (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- South Carolina State vs Samford (7:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Mercer vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
- UNC Greensboro went 19-1 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
- The Spartans' 72.1 points per game last year were only 4.2 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UNC Greensboro went 17-2.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (70.5).
- At home, the Spartans conceded 61.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66).
- At home, UNC Greensboro knocked down 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). UNC Greensboro's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (35.6%).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
