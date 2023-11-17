North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Surry County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Wilkes High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Iredell High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
