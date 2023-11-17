The Phoenix Suns (5-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 236.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In three games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Phoenix's games this season is 226.1, 10.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.
  • Phoenix has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The Suns have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.
  • Utah's games this season have had an average of 233.5 points, three fewer points than this game's total.
  • Utah has gone 5-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.
  • This season, Utah has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 3 27.3% 113.7 227.7 112.4 231.9 225.1
Jazz 6 54.5% 114 227.7 119.5 231.9 228.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-1-0) than it has in home games (2-4-0).
  • The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are 5.8 fewer points than the Jazz give up (119.5).
  • When Phoenix totals more than 119.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 3-2-0 record) than on the road (.333, 2-4-0).
  • The Jazz's 114 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 112.4 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Suns and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 6-5 2-2 7-4
Jazz 5-6 3-4 8-3

Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights

Suns Jazz
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 114
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-4
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-4
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.5
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
4-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-0
3-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1

