North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Rowan County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Uwharrie Charter Academy at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
