North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Randolph County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Grove High School at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uwharrie Charter Academy at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
