North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Havelock, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.