The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) host the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at Dean Smith Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina went 9-21-0 ATS last season.

UC Riverside's .533 ATS win percentage (16-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than North Carolina's .300 mark (9-21-0 ATS Record).

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 76.2 148.6 70.9 140.1 147.1 UC Riverside 72.4 148.6 69.2 140.1 135.6

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 7.0 more points than the Highlanders gave up (69.2).

When North Carolina put up more than 69.2 points last season, it went 8-11 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 11-19-0 UC Riverside 16-14-0 17-13-0

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina UC Riverside 12-3 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 9-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

