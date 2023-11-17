The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Information

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

  • Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 72.4 160th
204th 70.9 Points Allowed 69.2 149th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 32.6 117th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 66th
274th 11.9 Assists 13.1 169th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 11.7 160th

