The UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-22.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-21.5) 148.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina covered nine times in 30 games with a spread last season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 30 times last season.

UC Riverside compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last year.

In Highlanders games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 15th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (34th).

North Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

