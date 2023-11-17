The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) go up against the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
  • In games North Carolina shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels put up were 7.0 more points than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).
  • North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively North Carolina fared better at home last year, putting up 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game in away games.
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 away from home.
  • North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside - Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center

