The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) go up against the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

In games North Carolina shot better than 45.5% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders ranked 117th.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels put up were 7.0 more points than the Highlanders allowed (69.2).

North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Carolina fared better at home last year, putting up 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game in away games.

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 away from home.

North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule